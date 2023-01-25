Hengrave: Firefighters tackle five-house fire in thatched property
About 70 firefighters are tackling a large fire involving five houses in a thatched building.
Suffolk Police said officers were called to Bury Road, Hengrave at about 00:20 GMT to a report of a number of houses on fire.
The road has been closed in both directions on the A1101 Bury Road at Mill Road near to Hengrave Hall.
There are no reported injuries but residents have been evacuated from connected properties as a precaution.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said 15 crews were sent to the scene from all over the county.
The BBC understands part of the thatched roof collapsed into the first floor of the building which is split into five separate properties.
