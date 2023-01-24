Ipswich stabbing: Teens in court over murder of Raymond James Quigley

Raymond James Quigley, known as James, from Wymondham, NorfolkSuffolk Police
Raymond James Quigley, known as James, from Wymondham, Norfolk, died after he was stabbed in Ipswich on 17 January

Two teenagers charged with murder over the stabbing of an 18-year-old in a town centre have appeared in court.

Raymond James Quigley, known as James, from Wymondham, Norfolk, was attacked in Westgate Street, Ipswich, at 15:35 GMT on 17 January.

Ipswich magistrates remanded Alfie Hammett, 18, from Rushmere St Andrew, and a 17-year-old boy, to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

They also face a charge of possession of an offensive weapon in public.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Quigley died of four stab wounds to the torso.

