Unexploded WW2 device found in Mildenhall basement
- Published
Residents were evacuated from their homes after an unexploded World War Two device was found in a basement, police said.
Suffolk Police said the device was found in the Isleham Marina area of Mildenhall on Monday.
The force said it was "dealing with a historic unexploded WWII ordnance device".
A bomb disposal team attended and removed the object before residents were allowed to return to their homes.
The force shared photos of the item on Twitter and said: "Not what you expect to find in your basement."
