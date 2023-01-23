Ipswich stabbing: Teens charged with murder of Raymond James Quigley

Raymond James Quigley, known as James, from Wymondham, NorfolkSuffolk Police
Raymond James Quigley, known as James, from Wymondham, Norfolk, died in what police described as a "targeted attack"

Two teenagers have been charged with murder over the stabbing of an 18-year-old in a town centre shopping street.

Raymond James Quigley, known as James, from Wymondham, Norfolk, was attacked in Westgate Street, Ipswich, at 15:35 GMT on 17 January.

Police said they arrested two teenagers on Saturday.

Alfie Hammett, 18, and a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich are due before Ipswich magistrates' court on Tuesday.

Mr Hammett is from Rushmere St Andrew, near Ipswich. Both face a further charge of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Quigley died of four stab wounds to the torso.

