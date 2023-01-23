Ipswich stabbing: Teens charged with murder of Raymond James Quigley
Two teenagers have been charged with murder over the stabbing of an 18-year-old in a town centre shopping street.
Raymond James Quigley, known as James, from Wymondham, Norfolk, was attacked in Westgate Street, Ipswich, at 15:35 GMT on 17 January.
Police said they arrested two teenagers on Saturday.
Alfie Hammett, 18, and a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich are due before Ipswich magistrates' court on Tuesday.
Mr Hammett is from Rushmere St Andrew, near Ipswich. Both face a further charge of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Quigley died of four stab wounds to the torso.
