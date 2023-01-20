Ipswich Town Football Club hosts training sessions for refugees
Ipswich Town is looking to expand its football training sessions for refugees who are staying in hotels locally.
The League One club said there was high demand and it was looking to increase the sessions from three to four a week.
One refugee from Afghanistan said the sessions helped keep them fit and boost their "health and mental situation".
Sam Morsy, Ipswich Town's captain, said it was "a great initiative" as the sport "brings people together and makes people happy".
The sessions have been running since September and those taking part are refugees and asylum seekers who come from a range of countries including Eritrea, Syria, Sudan, Iraq and Afghanistan,
"It's great to see them enjoy themselves and let off steam," Morsy said.
"Obviously it's not a great situation for them but when you see how happy and content they are playing football, it's great to be a part of it."
Leanne Smith, community engagement co-ordinator at the Ipswich Town Football Club Foundation, said the sessions "have a great turnout" with about 80 people attending the sessions in total.
"They just want to play football and it's really important we provide that opportunity for them," she said.
"Football is a language that everyone can speak and I think it's really great we can provide a safe place to come and play football.
"A lot of them have said to us they're bored and they don't get a chance to come out and burn off that energy.
"This is the time they get each week to come and be free and play football and just enjoy themselves."
Ms Smith said they were also hoping to run a female session soon.
