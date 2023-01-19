Benhall stabbing: Boy, 17, pleads guilty to attempted murder of girl
A boy has admitted the attempted murder of a teenage girl who suffered "life-changing" stab injuries in an assault.
The victim was discovered by a walker on grassland in Benhall, Suffolk, just after 07:00 BST on 2 October.
The girl, in her mid-teens, was treated in Ipswich Hospital for stab wounds and a back injury.
A 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons was subsequently arrested and was charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife.
He appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to both offences.
He was remanded in custody and is expected to to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on 10 March for sentencing.
