Ipswich stabbing: Calls for a greater police presence
- Published
A fatal town centre stabbing in broad daylight must be a "huge wake up call" to police chiefs, a business group said.
An 18-year-old man died after being stabbed in what police believe was a "targeted attack" in Westgate Street, Ipswich, at 15:35 GMT on Tuesday.
Suffolk Police said it was looking for two males seen leaving the scene.
Ipswich Central, which represents town businesses, called for a greater police presence to prevent a reoccurrence.
Suffolk Police said it had "significantly increased" its presence in the town centre in the preceding months.
Ipswich Central said: "The fact that an incident of this seriousness can happen in our county town in broad daylight must be a huge wake up call to the chief constable, the police and crime commissioner and all involved in keeping our town centre safe."
It urged all stakeholders to "urgently" convene to discuss "increasing the police presence in Ipswich and explore any other measures to prevent a reoccurrence".
"This incident should never have happened. We must do everything in our power to ensure this is never repeated," it added.
The incident happened between the Cornhill and Museum Street, a main thoroughfare of High Street shops including Marks & Spencer and Primark.
Officers are looking for two suspects, one who headed towards Providence Street and the other headed towards the Cornhill.
People in the town expressed their concern, describing the attack as "shocking" and saying they no longer felt safe there.
Sup Andy Martin from Suffolk Police, said: "We have significantly increased our presence in the town centre over the preceding months, and this has been borne out in the substantial arrests and prosecutions we have seen as a result.
"This has targeted violent offenders and anti-social behaviour with high levels of success.
"Along with our partners we will not relent in our activity to keep Ipswich safe, and will continue to work with the community and businesses to build confidence in the town and all it has to offer."
Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore, said he had spoken to the chief constable about the incident.
The Conservative said: "I will be meeting with stakeholders to discuss what we need to do collectively to ensure our county town is safe for everyone.
"My commitment to making Ipswich safer will continue but no one organisation can do this alone, we need to work together and with the community."
Alasdair Ross, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for community safety said: "Our 24/7 Emergency Services Centre Team have been supporting the Suffolk Constabulary by monitoring our extensive CCTV provision and will continue to provide support for as long as needed."
The Labour councillor said the authority would work with local businesses, community partners and the emergency services to develop new initiatives to keep our town safe.
"Our initiatives have made improvements to Ipswich, but it's clear that we still have work to do alongside our partners," he added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk