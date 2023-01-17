Ipswich's Westgate Street closed due to serious incident - police

Police at scene in IpswichBen Parker/BBC
Police were called to Westgate Street and sealed off the section that contains Marks & Spencer, Primark and the old Debenhams building

A section of a town centre has been closed after a "serious incident", police said.

Suffolk Police were called to Westgate Street in Ipswich at 15:35 GMT, after reports a man had been assaulted.

The ambulance service also attended and the street was closed off between Cornhill and Museum Street, taking in Marks & Spencer and Primark.

The police force has appealed for anyone with information to contact officers on 101.

Ben Parker/BBC
Police and ambulance crews have attended the scene

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics