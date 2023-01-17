Ipswich's Westgate Street closed due to serious incident - police
A section of a town centre has been closed after a "serious incident", police said.
Suffolk Police were called to Westgate Street in Ipswich at 15:35 GMT, after reports a man had been assaulted.
The ambulance service also attended and the street was closed off between Cornhill and Museum Street, taking in Marks & Spencer and Primark.
The police force has appealed for anyone with information to contact officers on 101.
