Clare pub axe attack sees man guilty of attempted murder
- Published
A man has been found guilty of attempted murder after he attacked a man with an axe at a Suffolk pub.
David Perry, 40, brought the axe into the Bell Hotel in Clare last March and hit his victim, 37, on the head, causing him serious injury.
At Ipswich Crown Court he denied attempted murder but was found guilty by a majority verdict of 10 to two.
Perry, of St Margaret's Place, Stradishall, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 6 March.
He previously pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
'Lost his temper'
The court heard Perry had an argument with friends of the victim inside the pub and after being told to leave he went to his van and returned with an axe.
The prosecution told the jury Perry was "drunk and lost his temper" at the time of the attack and told one witness he thought he had killed the victim.
Perry's attack used "the most severe force and damage" to the victim, prosecutors said.
The court heard the axe hit less than 1cm (0.4in) from an area of the victim's skull where he could have "very possibly sustained permanent brain damage or death".
PC Jacqueline White, of Suffolk Police, said: "This was a cowardly attack and a frightening experience for the victim, his family and for those that witnessed this incident.
"The victim is extremely lucky to have survived."
