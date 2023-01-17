Great Blakenham recycling yard fire engulfs 300 tonnes of scrap metal

The fire at Great Blakenham on 16 January 2023Ashley Smith
Fire crews were called to Sackers at Great Blakenham, near Ipswich, just after 23:00 GMT on Monday

Firefighters spent more than six hours bringing a fire at a recycling yard under control overnight.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Sackers at Great Blakenham, near Ipswich, just after 23:00 GMT on Monday.

It said 300 tonnes of scrap metal and car shells were alight.

Crews from Ipswich, Needham Market, Stowmarket and Hadleigh brought the flames under control by 05:40 on Tuesday.

People living nearby were warned to keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke.

Eyewitness Ashley Smith, from the village, said: "The flames were going above the house and sometimes nearly twice the height of two houses."

