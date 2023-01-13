Festival plans to build life-size cardboard Ipswich building
A life-sized cardboard replica of an Ipswich building is due to be built and torn down as part of an arts festival.
The biennial Spill Festival of Performance features works by local and international artists across the town.
Residents are being asked to nominate which local buildings they would like to see created in cardboard during October's celebrations.
Artistic director Robin Deacon said: "We would love to hear your ideas for what we might build."
French artist Olivier Grossetête has been commissioned to help townsfolk build one of his Monumental Constructions, using cardboard boxes and tape.
Mr Deacon said: "Perhaps you would like to see a cardboard version of the Willis Building - the first listed building constructed in the 20th Century.
"Or perhaps you would like to see Cardinal Wolsey's planned, but never fully constructed, Cardinal College finally built in Ipswich.
"Or maybe you would like to see a cardboard version of a building that is particularly special to you - an old school, or the church where you got married?"
Regarding his Monumental Constructions, Grossetête's website said: "The population is invited to assist the demolition of the building. After it has been pulled down, the public is asked to trample and jump all over the boxes. This is an integral part of the project. This symbolic moment is fun."
Organisers will draw up a shortlist of suggestions and put them to a public vote later this year.
More than 30,000 people attended at least 100 events during Spill 2021, including large-scale art installations, family workshops and music.
