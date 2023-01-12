Haverhill: Boy appears in court over teen's stabbing death
A boy has appeared in court accused of the murder of a 16-year-old who was stabbed in a car park.
Suffolk Police said the incident happened close to Strasbourg Square in Haverhill at about 15:00 GMT on Monday.
Harley Barfield, from the town, died two days later in Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge, the force said.
The boy - who is also 16 years old - appeared at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody.
The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, will appear again at Ipswich Crown Court.
Police said an altercation was reported to have taken place between two teenage boys at the car park on Monday.
Harley was initially taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, before being transferred to the city's Royal Papworth Hospital, where he died on Tuesday morning.
