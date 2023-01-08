Suffolk Police gets extra stop-and-search powers after group seen with weapons
- Published
Police in Ipswich have been granted temporary additional powers to stop and search people.
Suffolk Police said two Section 60 orders were put in place after a group of about 10 teenagers were seen carrying weapons on Woodbridge Road East, heading towards Spring Road, at about 22:00 GMT on Saturday.
They were described as wearing black tracksuits and balaclavas.
The orders are in place until 23:30 on Sunday.
The force said one male, who did not have a mask on, had been described as wearing a grey or white Nike tracksuit and was seen heading towards Newbury Road.
It added that no injuries were reported, and the group reportedly dispersed from the area before police officers arrived.
Firearms officers also attended.
Officers have urged witnesses, anyone with CCTV footage, or anyone in the area about the time of the incident to contact them.
A Section 60 (Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994) order gives officers the power to search people without reasonable grounds in a defined area for a limited amount of time and a Section 60AA order, which has also been granted and allows officers to ask a person to remove items they believe are being worn to conceal identity.
