Hospitals chief blames high demand on Covid and flu 'twindemic'
The boss of two East of England hospitals says a combination of Covid and flu cases has created an "unprecedented twindemic".
Nick Hulme, chief executive of Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, said current demand is "not sustainable".
In Ipswich, a physiotherapy gym has been transformed into a temporary ward to deal with increased demand.
"My plea to the public is please, please, please, only use A&E when you need to," Mr Hulme said.
Currently patients are being treated in corridors - and makeshift wards have been created at both hospitals.
"Its not ideal but it does mean patients are safe," Mr Hulme added.
"There is no doubt that winter has thrown us an unprecedented twindemic of Covid and of flu which has meant the pressure we have seen at both A&E departments at Colchester and Ipswich are pressures I haven't seen in my career.
"The staff have worked incredibly hard to keep people safe, but clearly the demand has outstripped our supply."
Going forward, he says, there needs to be less politicising of the NHS and a non-political solution across parties to support it and improve areas like social care, to lessen demand on hospitals.
Mr Hulme said: "We also need to look at how we can sort out the back door.
"Making sure [there is] the right investment into social care so when patients are well enough to go home, that the resources are in place to staff them and provide these patients that care, rather than keep them in hospital when they don't need to be there."
Mr Hulme also called on politicians not to use the NHS as a "political football".
A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said this winter the government has provided £500m "to speed up hospital discharge and free up beds".
It is also "supporting and growing the health and social care workforce", the spokeswoman said.