Lowestoft Gull Wing crossing taking shape ahead of December finish
- Published
Contractors are expected to ramp up the construction of a town's long-awaited water crossing this month.
Engineers are planning to build up the southern approach embankment of the Gull Wing bridge in Lowestoft, Suffolk.
A Suffolk County Council spokesman said there would be further construction of a reinforced concrete control tower.
The £145m project, partly funded by the Department for Transport, is scheduled for completion by December 2023.
The plans for the bridge over Lake Lothing, for what would be the town's third waterway crossing, were first approved by the county council in 2015.
The first steel section of the bridge, weighing 380 tonnes and delivered from Belgium, was installed in October.
Once work to the bridge abutments and piers were completed, engineers expected to be able to install steel bridge deck sections - also from Belgium - in the spring.
The council said the construction project was on course to come in on budget and on time.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk