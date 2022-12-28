British woman Emma Lovell killed in Australia during break-in
A British woman has been stabbed to death during a break-in at her home in Australia.
Emma Lovell, 41, originally from the Ipswich area, died after confronting intruders at her home in North Lakes, Brisbane, on Boxing Day night, police said.
Her husband Lee Lovell, 43, who was also stabbed, described his wife as the "glue to our family".
Two boys, aged 17, have been charged with murder.
Mr Lovell, whose injuries were non-life threatening, told reporters his family was "devastated".
"Emma was the glue to our family," he said
"She was such a beautiful person. We're all just devastated from her loss.
"It's senseless. I don't know what people do it for."
The Lovells have two daughters.
Mr Lovell, who is also from the Ipswich area, shared photographs on social media of them all together at a nearby Sunshine Coast beach on Christmas Day.
In a statement, the Queensland Police Service (QPS) said an altercation took place inside an address in Whitfield Crescent at 23:30 UTC and "moved outside to the front yard".
"Two offenders fled on foot prior to police arrival," it said, and "investigators, with the assistance of the dog squad, located four teenagers at a nearby location just before 04:00" on 27 December.
Two 17-year-old boys, one from Holland Park and the other Zillmere, the QPS said, were charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and entering a dwelling with intent in company.
Both have been denied police bail and were due to appear in the Brisbane Children's Court.
A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy continue to assist police with inquiries, the force said.
