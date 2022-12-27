Ipswich wrapathon sees 30,000 gifts distributed in Ukraine

All of the gifts were given to a Ukrainian child in time for Christmas

More than 30,000 presents have reached children in war-torn Ukraine after a "wrapathon" event by UK volunteers.

Dozens of helpers chipped in to wrap gifts at Claydon High School, near Ipswich, before the consignment left Suffolk on 12 December.

Four lorry loads of donated presents were sent - with every one reaching a child in Ukraine in time for Christmas.

Organiser Jeremy Fish told the BBC: "I feel overwhelmed with emotion. It brings tears to my eyes".

"For me, this is what Christmas is all about, doing something nice for other people," he said.

"We sent 30,000 presents and all of these have been donated by companies and members of the public."

The presents were donated by companies and members of the public
Thousands of gifts were wrapped in a special event in Ipswich before they were transported by lorry across Europe

"We sent them initially to East Slovakia and from there they have been distributed literally to all four corners of Ukraine in just a few days," Mr Fish added.

"They've held these events in all the major cities for displaced children by the war and it's been a spectacular effort, it really has."

Some of the presents were distributed in Kyiv Children's Hospital, which treats 20,000 children a year
Events to distribute the presents to children displaced by the war have been held in all of Ukraine's major cities

The wrapathon on 27 November was organised by Rotary Clubs in the UK and Ukraine, with help from a number of charities donating toys and providing transport.

The distribution of the presents was broadcast on Ukrainian TV
Organiser Jeremy Fish said the events had been "heart-warming" to see

"I knew this was going to be fairly big when we couldn't move in our warehouse in Ipswich," Mr Fish said.

"The response has been staggering, it's captured Ukrainians at a national level.

"It's lovely to see them caring so much for their children and that we've managed to bring a little bit of joy into their lives at such a difficult time. It's heart-warming."

Fifty plant and hire companies got involved in the effort, as well as hundreds of members of the public, he said.

Local volunteers in Vinnystia helped distribute presents to children

He said the Plant and Hire Aid Alliance - formed by companies in the plant and plant hire industry to support the humanitarian effort in Ukraine - was now working to send thousands of electricity generators to families in need.

More than 100 have already been sent to Kherson but the target is 10,000.

"Ukrainian families are absolutely desperate for power, there are still some seven million people who haven't got power," he said.

"It's bad enough not having power but not having heating or water - or having your town or city ruined. We need to help these people, we really do."

The team who provided the convoy now want to deliver 10,000 generators to Ukrainian families who are without power

