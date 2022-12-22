Ipswich Ferrari crash: Man sentenced for 16 offences
A man has been sentenced for offences relating to a stolen Ferrari which crashed in a residential street.
Lee Nicholls, 35, of Hawke Road, Ipswich, had stolen the luxury sports car shortly before the crash at about 07:00 GMT on 30 April.
He abandoned the vehicle but was arrested two hours later.
Nicholls pleaded guilty to 16 offences and sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, at Ipswich Crown Court.
He has previously been disqualified for diving and his licence was further endorsed.
Suffolk Constabulary previously said the Ferrari had been stolen from a garage in the nearby village of Nacton.
It had been reported stolen about 20 minutes before the crash, the force added.
Nicholls admitted offences including aggravated vehicle taking, assaulting a police officer, burglary, criminal damage, theft from a motor vehicle, failing to stop after an accident and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.
In addition to the suspended sentence he was also ordered to take part in 40 days rehabilitation activity and to participate in a thinking skills programme.
