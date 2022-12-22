Ipswich: Music venue work on St Stephen's Church begins
- Published
Building work has started to convert a former church into a music venue and community space.
Work to transform St Stephen's Church in Arras Square is being carried out in collaboration with Historic England.
The Grade II-listed building, which is owned by the borough council, will be renamed The Church.
Work is due to be completed in the spring and the building will open in the run-up to a new music festival at the venue in June.
The site will be able to hold up to 225 people and there will be a cafe and meeting place open during the day.
Building work, which was approved in September, will also include installing new toilets and emergency exits, adding soundproofing and sound equipment.
The tenant, Sounds East CIC, which organised Sound City events in 2019 and 2021, has been awarded a 20-year lease to run events from the venue.
Renovations have been aided by £300,000 from the Suffolk Inclusive Growth Investment Fund (SIGIF).
David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said it was good to see the building "being brought back to life".
Joe Bailey, director of Sounds East CIC, said he believed The Church would be "a game changing, iconic venue for the town".
