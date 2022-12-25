Hundreds brave North Sea in Christmas Day dips
- Published
Hundreds of people - many in festive fancy dress costumes - braved icy waters as Christmas Day dips were held along the Suffolk coast.
Swimmers raised money for various charities as they entered the North Sea in Felixstowe, Lowestoft and Southwold.
The dips had not taken place over recent years due to a combination of the Covid pandemic and extreme weather.
Event organisers praised the hundreds who took part and the large crowds that looked on.
The Everyone Active 2022 Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim - the 43rd time the event has been held - raised money for the James Paget Charity Trust, the Lowestoft Volunteer Lifeguard Corps, Lowestoft Lions, Dementia UK, St John Ambulance and the Brian Gallagher Football Fund.
The Felixstowe dip - the 18th time it has been held - was in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice, while the Southwold event raised funds for the Southwold RNLI, the Klondyke Skate Park project and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.
Donna Taylor, Everyone Active's general manager at Waterlane Leisure Centre, in Lowestoft, said: "We are delighted to have played our part in this special event, which is of such importance to the local community and fantastic charitable causes.
"It was great to welcome everyone this morning, not just the participants but also the people of all ages who came down to cheer them on. There were some fantastic costumes on display and our congratulations go to those who took part."
Nichola Whymark, of St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "Massive well done to all our dippers for their fantastic efforts and to everyone who came out and supported this morning.
"It was brilliant to be able to hold the dip on Felixstowe beach, on Christmas Day in its traditional format once more.
"There was a brilliant atmosphere and such a great range of festive outfits being worn, it really is the perfect way to start your Christmas Day."