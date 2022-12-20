East of England Ambulance Service declares critical incident
The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) has declared a critical incident following "huge pressure" from 999 calls and hospital handover delays.
The NHS service said: "We can ensure our resources are focused on patients with the greatest need, as well as allow us to access wider support from our health and care partners."
It said staff were working "incredibly hard in challenging circumstances".
It was responding to calls and incidents as quickly as possible.
It service covers Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.
"If you need to contact us because of a life-threatening condition or serious injury, then call 999," the service added.
"For everything else, we would urge you to please use 111 online, speak to your GP or use a minor injuries centre."
It said a critical incident allowed the service to manage extreme demand, and added that in October it was on the verge of declaring a "major incident".
"It makes certain actions possible, including asking NHS colleagues to make releasing EEAS crews a priority, prioritising the sickest patients and those unable to make their own way to hospital, and cancelling some staff meetings, training and assessment," it said.
Comments on social media said one family had been waiting six hours for an ambulance for a their 92-year-old grandmother, and another had waited 11 hours for an ambulance that never came on Saturday night for their son.
