Orford Castle: £1m project to preserve Suffolk landmark completed
- Published
A £1m project to preserve a Suffolk landmark has been completed.
English Heritage said the work on Orford Castle was necessary as erosion had caused a risk of "falling masonry and significant deterioration".
The castle was built for King Henry II between 1165 and 1174 as a royal outpost on the River Ore's tidal estuary.
English Heritage said the work, which took almost a year, secures the castle "now and for future generations".
The charity, which looks after the building, said its walls, constructed almost 1,000 years ago from a delicate local mudstone, had been affected by gusting winds, rain and sea spray.
It said the walls had been deteriorating since the 16th Century and a "significant amount" of the mudstone, known as Septaria, had been lost since the castle was built.
With no reliable source of the mudstone available it took 13 years of conservation research, trials and consultation to find a solution, English Heritage said.
It was eventually decided to cover the castle exterior with a self-coloured render to protect it and to prevent further loss of the mudstone.
Contractors PAYE Stonework and Restoration, which has worked on Windsor Castle and the Palace of Westminster, also carried out stabilisation of the stonework and reused some stone that had been salvaged from falls.
Historic England, which gave technical guidance and support, said it was "fantastic to see Orford Castle once again standing proud and looking spectacular".
Will Fletcher, from the government-funded public body, said: "The research and investigation process for the conservation work has been comprehensive and fascinating.
"My congratulations... for carrying out innovative repair work that looks to traditional craft skills while protecting this important historic building against future climate challenges.
"It's wonderful to see people enjoying the castle and its commanding views once again."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk