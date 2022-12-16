Ipswich Cardinal Lofts residents may be out for a year
- Published
Residents forced to leave their waterfront homes due to fire-risk at their tower block have been told they may not be able to return for a year.
The top three floors of Cardinal Lofts in Ipswich were evacuated in November.
A letter to residents said "initial work could take 12 months to complete" and they "will be out of their home for some time".
Alex Dickin, who owns a flat in the building, said it was a shocking and stressful situation.
Last month, Suffolk Fire Service said a report found 15 apartments, deemed a fire risk in 2020, was "unsafe" to live in and the three floors were evacuated, with residents moved to alternative accommodation.
Mr Dickin is part of the Ipswich Cladiators group and owns an unaffected flat on floor five, which he rents out.
He told BBC Radio Suffolk that he was informed of the news via a letter and it was "grim, it's shocking and the situation is extremely stressful for all of us".
"It's just unimaginably stressful," he said.
"Our building owner has had years and months to fix this issue and they've failed to make our homes safe and these evacuations were avoidable."
The letter from management company Principle Estate said safety "remains our priority" and it was working to carry out the "remediation works required swiftly, so that residents can return to their homes as quickly as possible".
It said a "consultant" carried out a Fire Risk Assessment (FRA) was made available to them on 9 December and shared with the fire service for consideration.
The FRA advised that "the top three floors of Cardinal Loft cannot be resided in until priority work and further investigations are completed" the letter said.
A six-person 24-hour waking watch service would stay for the remaining residents.
Principle Estate's letter added: "We understand this is likely to be upsetting and we're extremely sorry we're unable to give you better news."
Mr Dickin said: "We could have had safe homes by now but they've completely let us down."
"An apology is not good enough at this stage."
Grey GR, which owns the building, had previously apologised for the disruption and inconvenience.
The company, which is owned by Railpen, the pension fund for railways workers.
Immediate action would be taken to repair the venting system and further assessments would be carried out, the letter said.
Work will also be carried out in the basement to strengthen structural supports.
The FRA report said the following actions were needed:
- A full fire compartmentation/fire resistance survey including within flats
- An investigation of void areas, as there were void areas throughout the property that need to be assessed to see if they pose an increased risk of fire spreading
- Research the requirements and specification for fire doors
- Inspection and testing of fire warning systems
- The firefighting lift and dry rising mains require inspections and ongoing maintenance plans
- Inspection (and repair) of Automatic Opening Vents
Following the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, an assessment in October 2020 said "combustible materials" on the outside of the Ipswich Waterfront building "provide a route for fire to spread".