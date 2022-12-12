Stowmarket: Covid jab blood clot man may have survived - family
A man who died from a blood clot after taking the AstraZeneca Covid jab "had a chance of survival", an inquest heard.
Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was given the coronavirus vaccine on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness.
A scan on 10 April revealed a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) and he died 10 days later.
Suffolk Coroner's Court heard he was initially diagnosed with a migraine.
West Suffolk Hospital consultant, Dr William Petchey, told the hearing in Ipswich that Mr Last had been otherwise fit and well and that his headaches had seemed to have come to a "spontaneous resolution", which was "in keeping with migraine".
He said he did not think CVST was likely because the headache "doesn't spontaneously resolve" and it was normally worse lying down, while Mr Last said his was better lying down.
Dr Petchey said, however, he was concerned about vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT), a new, rare condition that had been identified after Covid vaccination.
He said he requested a CT venogram scan, but the out-of-hours radiographer did not have the "technical expertise" to perform the scan.
A scan the next morning, however, diagnosed CVST.
Mr Last was given anticoagulation to thin the clot, but he developed a bleed on the brain.
He was transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for further treatment but later died.
In a statement read out by senior coroner Nigel Parsley, Mr Last's parents said they believed their son "had a strong chance of survival if he had been given the right treatment when he walked into the hospital on 9 April".
They said Mr Last, who had received his first coronavirus vaccine, "had his chance of survival taken away".
Dr Martin Besser, consultant haematologist at Addenbrooke's, said Mr Last had a "very unusual clot" which blocked draining of blood from inside the head and it was a "very aggressive" condition.
The inquest continues.
