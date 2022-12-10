Stop and search order issued in Ipswich after altercation
Further stop and search measures have been put in place in Ipswich after an altercation involving a group of boys and men carrying weapons, police said.
Suffolk Constabulary said a group of about eight aged 15-25 were involved in the incident at about 16:40 GMT on Friday.
Two orders, Section 60 and Section 60AA, have been put in place until 17:00 GMT.
A Section 60AA order gives officers powers to order removal of disguises.
The Section 60 order allows officers to conduct searches without "reasonable suspicion", but only when a chief officer believes strict criteria has been met and it is needed to prevent serious violence.
The force has asked for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact officers on 101.
