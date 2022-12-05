Ipswich Town FC sacks agency over steward safety breach
Ipswich Town is reassessing its agency contracts after a steward with convictions preventing him from working with vulnerable people was employed at the ground.
He left the pitch after fans questioned him about his previous offences during the Fleetwood match on Friday.
On Saturday, the club said it had terminated its contract with the agency involved in hiring him.
The safety of all visitors at Portman Road was "a priority", it said.
The steward was seen being approached by fans in video footage circulating on social media.
A club spokesman said it later found he had not been DBS checked and had convictions preventing him from working with children and vulnerable people.
In its statement, Ipswich Town said: "The club has discovered an individual working for an external stewarding agency last night at Portman Road has previous convictions that should have prevented them from any employment, both directly or through an agency, with the club.
"This is absolutely unacceptable and as a result the club has terminated its agreement with the external agency with immediate effect.
"A review of all other agencies' recruitment policies is now under way to ensure this does not happen again.
"The safety of all visitors at Portman Road is the club's number one priority."
The Ipswich Town Supporters Trust welcomed the club's decision to terminate the contract and review all its agencies.
It is understood the agency that employed the steward provided less than 10% of the club's staffing.
The number of stewards at Portman Road is dependent on the number of fans coming through the turnstiles. Agency staff are hired when attendance reaches some 25,000.
