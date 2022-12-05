Bury St Edmunds: Man arrested on suspicion of rape after alleyway attack
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in an alleyway in the early hours of Sunday.
A woman, aged in her 20s, said she was assaulted on a path between King's Road and the Waitrose car park off Robert Boby Way in Bury St Edmunds between midnight and 02:30 GMT.
Suffolk Police said officers arrested a 37-year-old man from north Norfolk on Sunday afternoon.
The force has called for any witnesses to come forward.
It said it would particularly like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of the car park and surrounding roads at the time.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.