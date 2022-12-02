Holbrook Academy opens SEND hub named in honour of former head
- Published
A new hub for children with special educational needs (SEND) and named in honour of a head teacher has opened at a Suffolk school.
Nicky Mayhew stood in as acting head when Holbrook Academy's previous leader, Dr Simon Letman, died suddenly.
The Mayhew Centre has been named after her in recognition of how she supported staff and pupils through that period.
Ms Mayhew said it was "such an honour" and she was "so passionate" about the project.
The school has also opened its new "state of the art" science lab which it said meant classes could take place in specialist rooms.
Ms Mayhew, who worked at Holbrook for 10 years and has since moved to another school, said she was "so surprised" when she was told the new facility would be named after her.
"I couldn't believe it and although it feels like my name will be on there, it's Dr Letman's school, his team, and we went forward with such a big project after he died and the team put so much into that," she said.
The school said the new SEND hub would provide "bespoke support for students on site".
It said the new science lab was part of the school improvements which were funded by £237,000 of Community Infrastructure Levy, paid by property developers in the area.
A Suffolk County Council report recently said there had been an "unprecedented" rise in requests for SEND places in the county in the last 12 to 18 months.
The council said it was "undertaking a significant overhaul" to improve its services after it came in for criticism.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk