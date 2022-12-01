Carers picket Suffolk council offices in call for more support
Care workers have held a protest demanding more support and pay for social care staff.
Suffolk workers picketed the county council offices in Ipswich in advance of Thursday's full council meeting.
They were demanding it support a Labour motion being put forward calling for more investment in recruitment and retention of social carers.
In October, Suffolk County Council carer vacancies was reported to have risen by 800 in a year, to 2,400.
The union said too many members were leaving the sector over poor pay.
It said a Skills for Care report last month showed that staff turnover rates for social care in England were at 30% for 2021/2022, while staff numbers were at their lowest levels since 2017/18.
Unison organiser Winston Dorsett said: "People who love their jobs and love making a difference for Suffolk's most vulnerable residents are flooding out of the sector because they just can't afford to live on the wage any more.
"Suffolk County Council recognises there's a problem, but urgently needs to do more to support the recruitment and retention of care staff."
Conservative, Beccy Hopfensperger, cabinet member for adult care at Suffolk County Council, said: "We recognise the struggle the care sector faces with its current vacancy rates and that is why we have invested an additional £4m into the care market.
"This £4m includes a 5% increase in what we pay for residential and nursing care and up to 8% for homecare."
Ms Hopfensperger said this also included enhanced rates for those who cover rural parts of Suffolk.
"We have a very good relationship with our independent care providers and we will continue to support them in whichever way we can," she said.
