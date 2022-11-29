Car and lorry crash in fog closes A140 at Wetheringsett
A driver has been seriously injured after their car crashed with a lorry.
It happened at about 22:00 GMT on Monday on the A140 at Wetheringsett, in Suffolk during foggy conditions.
Police said one of the vehicles overturned in the accident and that the car "had been involved in a single-vehicle collision prior to this".
The A140 is currently closed between the junctions with the A1120 and Brockford Road and police remain at the scene.
A140 closed at #Brockford St. due to collision between lorry & car. Please find alternative route until emergency services have cleared the scene.— Halesworth Police (@HaleswrthPolice) November 29, 2022
#187 pic.twitter.com/da2LPrzzHE
