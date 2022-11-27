Ipswich: Volunteers in Christmas gift wrapathon for Ukraine children
- Published
Volunteers have taken part in a "wrapathon" to ensure children in war-torn Ukraine get Christmas presents.
Dozens of people chipped in to wrap gifts at Claydon High School, near Ipswich, with more than 4,000 toys wrapped in the first few hours alone.
It was hoped 20,000 presents would be transported by lorries to Ukraine - leaving Ipswich on 12 December.
Organiser Jeremy Fish said they wanted to "bring a little joy" to children's lives in time for Christmas.
The event was organised by Rotary Clubs in the UK and Ukraine, with help from a number of charities donating toys and providing transport.
Russia invaded eastern Ukraine in February.
"We did a convoy to Slovakia in October, we organised 15 vehicles from the Plant and Hire Aid Alliance - and we were talking with Rotarians out there - and saying wouldn't it be great to give Ukrainian children a Christmas?" Mr Fish said.
"It's been wonderful to see all these people helping out.
"It's just a mammoth task and today has been insane."
The team received 2,000 wrapped presents from the public and machinery firm JCB, as well as 10,000 unwrapped toy donations from Kids Out and Key Craft Global - prompting the wrapathon.
It was estimated the final number could exceed 20,000.
Three 40ft-long articulated lorries were due to leave Suffolk for Slovakia on 12 December, where more than 200 volunteers would unpack them and transport them into central Ukraine.
Members of 69 Rotary clubs across Ukraine planned to distribute the presents to children in need, Mr Fish said.
Yana, a volunteer from Ukraine, said the wrapathon effort was "a small thing to do".
"I just wanted to help. It's Christmas time, but also wartime," she said.
"After the war, we should learn from this and help others too."
Maria, who also helped wrap presents on Saturday, said it was "a lovely feeling" to give back.
"I feel so passionate about it and it is so important to help your country while you're away from it. Today is my duty," she said.
Mr Fish added: "You look at what is happening in Ukraine, families are being torn apart, the country is being ravaged, people have lost loved ones and their livelihoods.
"This time last year they were looking forward to Christmas and celebrating in a traditional way.
"This year is totally different. I would like to think that we could bring just a little bit of joy into their lives."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk