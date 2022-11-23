Felixstowe: Work under way to move storm-saved beach huts
- Published
Work has begun to relocate 30 beach huts that had been moved to a coastal town's promenade after a storm.
Forty-four huts near the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe, Suffolk, were lifted off the sand because of erosion in 2018.
East Suffolk Council said there was "no safe" option for them to return to their original beach location.
New homes for 14 of the huts are yet to be found after an application to move them to Manor End was turned down on Monday.
The Conservative-led district council said it had "explored all reasonable options" to retain the beach huts on the promenade, including beach platforms.
However, it said, there was "no safe option for their return to the original beach location, nor their current, temporary location, which impacts on other users of the promenade".
Eighteen of the huts are being moved to the beach near Clifflands steps and Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club.
Six are moving to new plots on the South Beach, one is going to a single plot at Manor End and the rest will move to an area known as the Dip.
The council said it was "disappointed" its application to the planning authority for a new row of huts at Manor End for the 14 remaining huts was rejected.
It said it would be contacting those hut owners in due course to "discuss the next steps".
Felixstowe is believed to have been one of the first resorts in the country to have beach huts, with the traditional seaside cabins having graced the sands there since the Victorian era.
Comedian Griff Rhys Jones, who has a home in Suffolk and is president of The Victorian Society, was involved in the campaign to try to save them.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk