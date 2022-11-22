Bird Flu Jimmy's Farm in Suffolk closes due to suspected case
A visitor farm and zoo run by Jamie Oliver's friend and TV co-host Jimmy Doherty has been forced to close due to a suspected case of bird flu.
Jimmy's Farm at Wherstead, near Ipswich in Suffolk, said on its website that there was a suspected case among its exotic birds.
It said the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and the Animal and Plant Health Agency were investigating.
Ticket-holders affected by the closure would be contacted, the farm said.
