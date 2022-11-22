Plans to move Felixstowe beach huts closer to sea are criticised
- Published
Plans to move 19 beach huts closer to the sea to make room for 14 that were displaced by erosion have been branded "ludicrous" by an association.
East Suffolk Council said that existing huts on Manor Road, Felixstowe, could be brought forward 5.4m (17.7ft) to make room for 14 of the displaced huts.
Felixstowe Beach Hut and Chalet Association said the plans would make the huts "very vulnerable".
The council's proposals are due to be discussed at a meeting later.
In 2018, 44 huts were moved from the beach in front of the Spa Pavilion to the promenade due to erosion.
A new location has been agreed for 30 of those and the current plans relate to the remaining 14, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The proposal is for a row of 19 huts on the seafront near Manor Road to be brought 5.4m (17.7 ft) forward, making room for 14 to sit behind them in a staggered formation so sea views will be maintained.
Julie Downton, secretary of the Felixstowe Beach Hut and Chalet Association, said: "In the 1980s there was a second row of huts at this location, which were severely damaged by high tides and stormy weather.
"The front row crashed into the back row and several huts were washed over the edge of the promenade and into the sea."
Huts near Manor Road were damaged in April as a result of storm damage.
Ms Downton said moving beach huts "comes with an expense to hut owners".
"It seems ludicrous to put 14 huts here," she said.
"The people who are already sited there don't want to move forward as it makes them very vulnerable."
Ms Downton said the association was planning to resubmit an application for the huts to be moved north of the current proposed site.
The initial application was refused in April as it encroached on a UK and Suffolk priority habitat called coastal vegetated shingle.
Ms Downton said a new ecology report had been carried out, showing the beach huts and vegetation could accommodate one another.
Though the site of the new application is just a few hundred metres from the rejected one, East Suffolk Ecology stated it was mostly bare shingle.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk