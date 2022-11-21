Bury St Edmunds murals unveiled for abbey's 1,000th anniversary
Two giant murals have been unveiled as part of celebrations of 1,000 years of the Abbey of St Edmund.
Designed by local artist Louise Gridley, the murals are at The Apex arts venue in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.
One depicts the story of St Edmund and the other showcases landmarks from the town as it is now.
Ms Gridley said including local children in the creation of the murals was important "as it will be their legacy gift to future generations".
St Edmund ruled the Anglo Saxon kingdom of East Anglia from AD855 until he was killed by invading Vikings in AD870.
King Canute founded an abbey at the site of the Christian martyr's tomb in 1020.
The town's celebrations of the 1,000th anniversary of that event in 2020 were postponed due to the Covid pandemic.
Local schools were invited to take part in creating the murals and Ms Gridley ran workshops for them.
Funding was sought from Arts Council England and the project also had contributions from the town's Moyse's Hall Museum and community interest company Abbey 1,000.
Ms Gridley said: "I wanted to make a legacy art piece for our town that celebrates our rich heritage.
"It was important to me that young people within our community were involved in the making of the work.
"There were a few scary moments when I worried that the installation deadline of 19 November may not be met, but [it] all worked out with St Edmund gaining his rightful place on the wall in time for his feast day."
