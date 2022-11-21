Driver collapsed and died after altercation at Felixstowe lorry park
A lorry driver died from a heart attack following an altercation at a lorry park, a coroner concluded.
Valdas Baliutavius, 36, from Lithuania, was pronounced dead at DRS Logistics lorry park, just outside the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, in 2021.
A post-mortem examination found changes to his heart and liver consistent with alcoholism, which increased his risk of a cardiac arrest, an inquest heard.
Stress from the incident may have increased his risk, the coroner said.
Other lorry drivers, whom Mr Baliutavius had been drinking with on the night of 16 October 2021, said he had been drinking through the night and had tried to start a fight with another lorry driver.
However, the inquest in Ipswich heard there was no evidence he had been punched and the fall was attributed to a collapse.
Toxicology results showed he had "an extremely high level" of alcohol in his blood, more than three times the legal drink-driving limit at the time of his death, the inquest was told.
His medical cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest following an altercation in the context of cardiomegaly (an enlarged heart) and alcoholism.
Four men arrested under caution at the time of the incident were released without further action following a police investigation.
Catherine Wood, assistant coroner for Suffolk, said Mr Baliutavius had been drinking and on his way back to his lorry at DRS Logistics when he became involved in an argument leading to an altercation and he fell backwards.
In a narrative conclusion, she said: "He died as a consequence of a cardiac arrest down to cardiomegaly in the context of following an altercation after having been drinking alcohol."
