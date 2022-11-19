Suffolk nurse burned in fire proud of bodybuilding debut
A nurse who was scarred in a fire said she felt "a million dollars" after finding the confidence to take part in a bodybuilding competition.
Ashleigh Charlesworth had burns to her face, hands and chest during the incident in Great Cornard, Suffolk in April 2021.
The 29-year-old was put on a ventilator after she and her cousin were injured when a heater exploded at a pub.
"I felt nervous and scared but I am extremely proud of myself," she said.
Ms Charlesworth had always dreamed of taking part in a bodybuilding contest, but put her plans on hold while she recovered from the fire, which happened not long after she had bought a house in Cornard and moved out of her father's house in Colchester.
"Taking part in the show has definitely given me more confidence in myself and my capabilities," she said.
"My bikini was inspired by the 'girl on fire' vibe and that's why it went from red into orange. I wanted to encompass it within the show as it's a part of me," she said.
Bodybuilders usually cover themselves in bronze tanning products.
She contacted the bodybuilding federation Physical Culture Association, which runs the contest, to let them know about her scars.
"I felt quite nervous beforehand and was messaging the federation and the tanning and makeup professionals to make sure they were happy to tan and cover my burns.
"I wanted to make them aware I had burns so they weren't shocked when they saw me. They were so good at reassuring me and calming me down and the make-up artist did such an amazing job.
"I was concerned that other competitors would judge me or look at me funny, but what I realised was that it was my own insecurities.
"The girls that knew about the burns were so reassuring to me and helped me right up until stepping on that stage and I feel privileged to have come away with some new friends in the competing world."
The competition at the Bonus Arena in Hull was specifically for people who had never competed before.
"For me it wasn't about winning or placing, instead it was about taking part and showing how far I've come since the fire," she added.
