Mouldy Halesworth council flat causing health problems, says family
A family living in a council-owned flat fear their mouldy home is causing them health problems.
Anna and Christopher Rozalska and their two daughters have rented the flat in Halesworth, Suffolk, for seven years.
A housing officer has told them to wash the walls down in bleach and keep their windows open, said Ms Rozalska.
East Suffolk Council said it had "allocated a dedicated member of staff to work closely with the tenant to resolve the issues".
Ms Rozalska said the mould is spreading up their walls and on their windows and she has to redecorate every year.
A coroner's ruling that two-year-old Awaab Ishak died as a result of a respiratory condition caused by exposure to mould in his Rochdale home has made her more worried.
"We had an inspection three years ago were told to keep the windows open, they have never came back or offered any help," she said.
"My husband's got a chest infection every few weeks, my younger daughter is coughing all the time and the doctors say it could be allergy or it could be because of the mould as well."
A housing officer visited the flat again on Wednesday and she was once more advised to keep windows open and bleach the walls.
Ms Rozalska said: "We're spending £400 on electricity a month and if we keep the windows open we're going to be cold - he said put more clothes on.
"And I have bleached the walls to get rid of the mould many times, but it is coming back after a few days and we have to breath it in."
An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: "Following a home visit this week, we have identified that this property requires action to deal with condensation, damp and mould issues.
"We offer all residents advice and guidance on how to limit the conditions where condensation causes problems."
