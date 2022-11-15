Suffolk Police apology over sex abuse victims' data on website
An investigation has begun after the personal details of sexual abuse victims appeared on a police website.
Names and addresses of victims could be accessed briefly on the Suffolk Police website but they were immediately taken down, a spokesman confirmed.
Police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore issued an "unreserved apology" for the breach.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk Rape Crisis warned that any leak could "put women at threat of further violence".
The published information included victims' names, addresses, dates of birth and details of the offences committed, the East Anglian Daily Times said, with reports it affected "hundreds of people".
In a statement, the force confirmed an investigation had been launched.
"Suffolk Police were made aware that some personal information, which should not have been uploaded, could be accessed via the constabulary website," it said.
"This matter was quickly resolved and the information can no longer be accessed.
"We take our obligations under the Data Protection Act very seriously."
Mr Passmore told BBC Radio Suffolk: "I want to make it clear I am extremely sorry and issue an unreserved apology for anyone who might have been affected.
"I can understand the huge concern it might have caused people who have been victims of this sort of terrible crime."
He said he had spoken to temporary chief constable Rob Jones to support "anyone in distress" and make sure the inquiry was completed quickly.
However, charity Suffolk Rape Crisis, which supports victims of sexual violence, said it would have "significant concerns" if a victim's right to lifetime anonymity was violated.
"Survivors have a right to safety and security, and if perpetrators were to have access to women's addresses and contact details this would be a considerable safety risk and could put women at threat of further violence," a spokeswoman said.
"We know that women should have control and ownership over to who they share their story, and a data leak would remove this choice.
"In addition, the process of reporting a sexual violence offence to the police can be triggering and reporting rates in Suffolk are still low, so survivors need to feel that Suffolk Constabulary are safe and trustworthy."
If you are affected by issues raised, call Suffolk Rape Crisis on 0800 0850 520 or find support through the BBC Action Line.
