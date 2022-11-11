Black Panther Suffolk exhibition creator wins museum award
A woman has been recognised for her work on a museum exhibition that features three costumes from the Marvel movie Black Panther.
Elma Glasgow, the founder of Aspire Black Suffolk, won the Museums Association Radical Changemaker award.
It was for her work connecting communities with museums across Suffolk with the Power of Stories exhibition.
She said she was left "humbled" by the accolade.
When the exhibition was on show at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich from June to September 2021, it won temporary exhibition of the year at the Museum and Heritage Awards and attracted more than 24,000 visitors from June to September.
It includes outfits worn by three characters in the film: T'Challa, the Black Panther and king of fictional African country Wakanda, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, his scientific genius sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye, Wakanda's military leader (Danai Gurira).
Wakanda Forever, the sequel to Black Panther has been released at cinemas.
The judges said: "Elma's drive to celebrate black heritage in Suffolk has created opportunities for thousands of people to connect, understand, and explore previously excluded histories."
Ms Glasgow said: "I'm so humbled but thrilled to win the award.
"Never, in my wildest dreams, did I think I'd be earning a living from work I've been passionate about since my teens: anti-racism and equality.
"I sincerely hope this national recognition will help Aspire Black Suffolk grow its positive social impact by working with more organisations in the arts, culture, heritage, schools, universities and with clients in other sectors. "
The Power of Stories can be seen at Snape Maltings until 19 February, 2023 and was previously on display at Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds and The Food Museum, Stowmarket.
