Ipswich Town fan names son after Conor Chaplin
An Ipswich Town fan has named one of his twins after a player who liked a tweet announcing their birth.
Lloyd Skeemer posted a photo of his newborns and said "@ConorChaplin10 if you like this tweet the boy's middle name will be Conor Chaplin".
The forward duly did - and Mr Skeemer stayed true to his world and named his son Arthur Conor Chaplin Skeemer.
"Conor got back to me to say he would get a signed shirt sent over, which was lovely," said Mr Skeemer.
Chaplin tweeted: "This is absolute nuts, I love it!"
@ConorChaplin10 if you like this tweet the boys middle name will be conor Chaplin. https://t.co/M7Th7CtNBP— Bradley Lloyd (@Bradleylloyd90) September 7, 2022
Mr Skeemer, of Deptford, south-east London, admitted he did not think Chaplin would like the tweet, but he "stuck to his word" when he did.
"I picked Conor Chaplin because he's my favourite player, and he has a nice name," said the father of five.
"I've always been an Ipswich fan - my dad and brother were born in Bury St Edmunds, so I followed in my father's footsteps, as dad my brothers Callum and Leyton."
His partner Amy Green, who has a "soft spot" for the Tractor Boys, was happy to let him pick Arthur's middle name, he said.
The couple welcomed twins Arthur and Betsy into the world on 5 September and on Thursday, Mr Skeemer proved he had given Arthur the middle names by posting a close-up of his son's birth certificate on Twitter.
IT’S OFFICIAL!! Arthur Conor Chaplin Skeemer!! I kept my word. @ConorChaplin10 hopefully I can get him to a game soon!! @IpswichTown #itfc pic.twitter.com/2FjsHjao5z— Bradley Lloyd (@Bradleylloyd90) November 10, 2022
Mr Skeemer said both Ms Green and the babies, now nine weeks old, were doing well.
"Arthur is really well behaved, Betsy not so much, she likes a good scream, she's got a really good set of lungs on her," he added.
On Ipswich Town, he said he was hopeful the team could get back into the Championship and that Arthur could go to a game and meet his namesake.
