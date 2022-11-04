Motorists facing fines for using bus lanes in Ipswich
- Published
Motorists who wrongly use bus lanes in Ipswich could soon be fined up to £70.
Suffolk County Council has applied to the government to use automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras in four roads in the town.
These are in Dogs Head Street, Upper Brook Street, Old Norwich Road and Fore Street.
Drivers could face fines between £30 and £40 if paid promptly, or between £60 and £70 if the fines are ignored, the council said.
Conservative councillor Paul West said it was the "right thing" to do to stop people flouting the rules and bus companies were "very keen" for the cameras to be installed as soon as possible.
He said money generated through fines would "go back into helping the transport infrastructure".