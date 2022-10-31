Ipswich Town lodges plans to upgrade stadium
Ipswich Town Football Club said it had lodged plans to further upgrade its home ground.
The club said it had submitted plans to the borough council to relocate the turnstiles and replace them with fully automated ones at Portman Road.
It also plans to rebuild its pitch to have under-soil heating.
Chief executive Mark Ashton said the turnstiles would enhance "the matchday experience" and the pitch would provide an "elite level playing surface".
The planned work is the second phase of development at the stadium, after modifications to the south-east corner of the ground started earlier this year.
A giant screen in the stadium bowl and new dugouts in front of the Magnus Group West Stand were also installed.
The club said as part of the latest planned work, the existing turnstiles to the east and west of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, currently accessed via Portman Road and Constantine Road, would be demolished.
It said the new turnstile access and egress would be from the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand via newly acquired land to the south of the stadium.
"We are delighted to have submitted these plans," said Mr Ashton.
"The new pitch reconstruction will provide an elite level playing surface, therefore giving our playing squads the best chance of success.
"Relocating the existing turnstiles that are currently split between Portman Road and Constantine Road will provide a more streamlined entry to Portman Road stadium, further enhancing the matchday experience for our supporters.
"We hope the supporters are excited about the plans and we look forward to work commencing."
