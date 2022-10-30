Ipswich: Girl sexually assaulted on Silent Street car park
- Published
A teenage girl has been subjected to a serious sexual assault, police say.
Suffolk Constabulary said a man forced the girl to perform an indecent act in a public car park on Silent Street, Ipswich, at about 01:00 BST on Sunday.
She was being supported by specialist trained officers, the force said.
It asked anyone with information, or anyone who was in the area at the time, or may have CCTV footage, to make contact.
A woman reported being raped in a car park on Silent Street in July 2019.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.