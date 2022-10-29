Zephryn Taitte becomes Ipswich-based charity's patron
Call the Midwife star Zephryn Taitte has become a patron of a charity helping young people.
Taitte, who plays Cyril Robinson in the series, works with the Ipswich-based charity 4YP to use drama to help steer young people away from crime.
The charity aims to improve the social, emotional and physical health of people aged between seven and 25.
He said you can "really see the power of drama with young people" and it gives them a platform for their voices.
Taitte has been collaborating with the Suffolk charity on a youth drama project called "Weapon of Choice" over the past year.
The project aims to help young people who are at risk of violence and gang culture.
"A lot of it is prevention," he said. "You were engaging those who were deemed hard to reach.
"Using drama, you're able to tap into their psyche, they're able to reimagine themselves in a way through role play, they're able to be on stage and perform work that they've created and get the recognition for it."
It was a "surprise" for some of the young people to be invited to the Call the Midwife set and they "loved it", Taitte said.
He said it was the "mission" of the staff on the set to give "hope to people through acts of kindness, generosity, and this is just an extension of their work and their mind-set".
He said he looked forward to "enabling more opportunities" for young people as patron of the charity.
Gavin Stone, chief executive officer of 4YP, said: "I have seen first-hand how the weekly drama group he and his team have led at 4YP has increased the confidence of young people and given them a platform to communicate their views through performance.
"Most importantly, Zephryn epitomises so many of the values we share at 4YP in serving and supporting young people, notably those that otherwise might not have the same opportunities to thrive as others."