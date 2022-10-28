Pulp to headline Latitude as part of reunion gigs

JARV IS... making plans for the summer. A word from Jarvis: “Three months ago, Pulp asked, 'What exactly do you do for an encore?' Well… an encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage. So… Pulp are playing in the UK and Ireland in 2023. Therefore… come along & make some noise. See you there.” Let's all meet up at... 26 May – Bridlington Spa 28 May – Warrington Neighbourhood Weekender 9 June – Dublin St Anne’s Park 1 July – London Finsbury Park 7 July – Glasgow TRNSMT Festival 9 July – Scarborough Open Air Theatre 12 July – Cardiff International Arena 14 July – Sheffield Utilita Arena 15 July – Sheffield Utilita Arena 21 July – Suffolk Latitude Festival Tickets will go on Sale on Friday, 4 November, at 9am (GMT) and will be available from: https://sjm.lnk.to/Pulp