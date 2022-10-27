Ipswich Council secures injunction to halt asylum seeker hotel plans
Plans to house more asylum seekers in a town centre hotel have been halted after a council secured an interim High Court injunction.
Ipswich Borough Council took the legal action after the Home Office secured a contract to house 200 asylum seekers in the Novotel Hotel.
The order also prevents the use of other hotels, but does not apply to refugees who have already arrived.
It lasts until a further legal hearing on 7 November.
The Labour-run authority issued a statement saying it had secured the emergency injunction against the hotel's owners.
"This is the latest stage in the council's efforts to prevent the government from turning the hotel into a hostel for asylum seekers," it said.
"The council has always objected to the plan to do this and has made its position clear to the Home Office."
The council has already issued a temporary stop notice under planning legislation.
Previously, council leader David Ellesmere said Ipswich already housed asylum seekers in another hotel, adding that other areas were not "doing their fair share" and this was putting pressure on services.
The town's Conservative MP Tom Hunt said he welcomed the injunction.
"But it's important to note that it is short term and we need to make sure it is permanent and I will be supporting the council in doing that," he added.
A Home Office spokesman said it does not comment on operational arrangements for individual hotels.
"The use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable - it costs the UK taxpayer £5.6 million a day. The asylum accommodation system is under enormous pressure and the use of hotels is a short-term solution," he said.
"We are working with local authorities - including Ipswich Borough Council who have been engaged throughout the process - to find appropriate accommodation across the UK and end the use of hotels."
