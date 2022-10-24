Tributes paid to Suffolk radio presenter Tim Gough who has died
A radio presenter who died while on air has been described as "a warm, caring, fun guy" who was loved dearly by those who knew him.
Tim Gough, 55, died from a suspected heart attack at his home in Lackford, Suffolk while presenting GenX Radio's breakfast show.
He spent much of his life in Suffolk and began his broadcasting career at Ipswich's Radio Orwell in 1986.
GenX said it was "shocked and devastated beyond words" at his death.
Mr Gough had also presented shows on the former Suffolk Group Radio.
James Hazell, managing director of GenX Radio, said: "To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly. We are heartbroken by the news.
"I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time."
He added Mr Gough had come out of retirement, going back on air for the first time in a decade, to present the station's breakfast show.
The broadcaster, who has been described by GenX as "hugely experienced and highly talented" is survived by his mother, brother, sister and son.
