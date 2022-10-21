Ipswich centre cordoned off after unidentified package found
- Published
Part of a town centre has been cordoned off after an unidentified package was found, police said.
Suffolk Police said an explosive ordnance disposal team had been called after the package was located next to Friars Street, Ipswich.
Road closures have been put in around Friars Street, Princes Street, Museum Street, and Cromwell Square car park.
Police said some buildings, including residential properties, had been evacuated.
The force thanked members of the public for their patience and understanding.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.