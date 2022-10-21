Leiston: Oskars Kantors charged with the murder of Agris Leigavnieks
- Published
A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing.
Oskars Kantors, 28, of Old School Close, Leiston, is accused of killing Agris Leigavnieks, 41, who lived on the same street, at about 20:50 BST on Monday, Suffolk Police said.
The victim was found injured after an assault at an address in the road where they both lived and died later in hospital.
Mr Kantors will appear before magistrates in Ipswich later.
He was arrested near to the scene and taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment before being questioned.
Mr Kantors has also been charged with two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm in connection with two alleged assaults on the same day.
A man was reported to have been punched in the face at an address in High Street, Leiston, just before 17:00 and a woman reported that she had been assaulted at her home in Old School Close at about 20:20.
A woman, 41, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Detectives have appealed for anyone with information about the fatal stabbing to come forward.
